VIDEO: Watch the Latest THE FABELMANS Trailer
The film is now playing in theaters and at home on demand.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich.
The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a. (West Side Story, The Post), Steven Spielberg p.g.a. and Tony Kushner p.g.a. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij (Maestro, co-producer West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free Guy, Logan).
The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.
The ensemble cast includes Oscar® nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice) as Sammy's paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, 13 Hours) as Sammy's sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (Moonstruck, Lean on Me) as Sammy's maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten (Hunters, Evil Lives Here) as Sammy's sister Natalie.
The music is by five-time Academy Award® winner John Williams (Schindler's List, Jaws), the costume designer is two-time Oscar® winner Mark Bridges (The Artist, Phantom Thread) and the production designer is two-time Oscar® winner Rick Carter (Lincoln, Avatar).
The Fabelmans is edited by three-time Academy Award® winner Michael Kahn ace (Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List) and Sarah Broshar (West Side Story, The Post). The film's director of photography is two-time Academy Award® winner Janusz Kaminski (Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan).
Watch the new trailer here:
December 12, 2022
Marcus Gad returns with the single 'Ready For Battle,' the title track from his upcoming album. Gad, the reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound, after his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Set Televised Performances This Week
December 12, 2022
World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, joins with his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia, to celebrate the release of their first-ever together, A Family Christmas, available Decca / Capitol Records. Check out upcoming tour dates and a Pentatonix collaboration now!
Masego Shares New Single 'You Never Visit Me'
December 12, 2022
The jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy recorded the track with GRAMMY®-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.
Maddie & Tae Extend 'All Song No Static' Tour With Spring 2023 Dates
December 12, 2022
Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with #1 hits (“Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl In A Country Song”), fan-favorite tracks, album cuts, and music from their recently-released eight-song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2.
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
December 12, 2022
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the new video trailer now!