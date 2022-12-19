Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New IMAX Featurette For Michael B. Jordan's CREED III

The new film will be released in theaters and IMAX on March 3, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Get inside the ring with Michael B. Jordan in this Exclusive IMAX Featurette for CREED III. The new film will be released in theaters and IMAX on March 3, 2023.

CREED III was shot with IMAX-Certified Digital Cameras, as part of the Filmed for IMAX Program, featuring IMAX Exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio - Up to 26% More Picture.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian - a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Watch the new featurette here:



