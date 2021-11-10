VIDEO: Watch THE PACT Trailer from Sundance Now & AMC+

Sundance Now has released the trailer for the enthralling, six-part thriller The Pact, making its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Thursday, December 2. New episodes of the dark whodunnit The Guardian calls "Wales's 'Big Little Lies'" and The Irish Times deems "a stonking standout of a crime thriller" will premiere weekly until Thursday, January 6.

When young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Bernard, Dunkirk, War & Peace) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees Anna (Laura Fraser, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch, Happy Valley), Louie (Eiry Thomas, Keeping Faith, The Accident) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn; Ordinary Lies, 35 Diwrnod) into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile, Anna's police officer husband Max (Jason Hughes, Marcella, Midsomer Murders) investigates Jack's unforeseen death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland (Rakie Ayola, Noughts + Crosses, Shetland), completely unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy.

Steeped in mystery, betrayals, twists and turns, the story unravels while Max, DS Holland and the rest of the town are left grappling with one burning question: what really happened that fateful night?

The Pact also stars Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone, Enola Holmes 2), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Deadpool 2), Mark Lewis-Jones (Gangs of London, The Crown), Adrian Edmondson (EastEnders, Save Me), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Father Brown) and Aled Ap Steffan (Gangs of London, In My Skin). The Pact, a Sundance Now Exclusive Series, is written and created by Pete McTighe (Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches) and directed by Eric Styles (Hidden, Casualty) and Rebecca Johnson (Call the Midwife, The Flash). Production company is Cardiff-based Little Door Productions and Lionsgate handles the international distribution.

Watch the new trailer here: