VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'Happier Than Ever' on the GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish took to the stage at the GRAMMY Awards to perform her Grammy-nominated song "Happier Than Ever."

Billie Eilish received seven GRAMMY AwardÂ® nominations for the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Eilish is the youngest artist to be nominated twice in major categories; Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance in GRAMMY AwardÂ® history.

Eilish also received the Best Music Video nomination as the director for her music video for 'Happier Than Ever,' as well as Best Music Film for 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.' The nominations follow her #1 album 'Happier Than Ever,' which was released earlier this year.

Watch the new performance here: