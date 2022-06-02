VIDEO: WOW Presents Plus Drops VANJIE: 24 HOURS OF LOVE Trailer

It's Misss Vaanjie! A gag-worthy first look was just released for the highly anticipated series, "Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love," making its way to WOW Presents Plus globally on Thursday, June 9th at 3p ET/12p PT. Gottmik, Violet Chachki, and Derrick Barry were also just REVEALED as guest stars on the show, helping Vanjie find her true love.

'Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love' marks WOW Presents Plus' first foray into the reality dating genre and promises to peel back the curtain on gay romance - just in time for Pride Month!

Giving you Miss Vanjie as you've never seen her before, "24 Hours of Love" will feature compelling conversations about sex positivity and confront the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community - as Vanjie spends a WILD 24 hours whittling down a cast of 18 eligible singles in THE QUEST to find her soulmate.

Watch the drama unfold amongst Vanjie and the 18 suitors in the trailer here: