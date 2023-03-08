Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamo's 'UNHhhh' Returns for Season 8 With New Trailer

Mar. 08, 2023  

World of Wonder has shared the Season 8 trailer for UNHhhh. The Trixie Mattel/Katya Zamolodchikova-led series will be celebrating its 200th episode and Season 8 premiere on March 15, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

The trailer showcases some of their famously absurd antics and gives a sneak preview at the signature uncensored wit and nonsensical debate fans can look forward to in upcoming episodes. As an added bonus for S8, WOW Presents Plus subscribers will now also have exclusive access to extended cut episodes.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel host 'UNHhhh.' It's a show about nothing, and yet it's about everything. Because it's their show and not yours.

UNHhhh will be premering it's eighth season on Wednesday, March 15th 2023 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST. The season eight premiere of the series will also mark UNHhhh's 200th episode, a major milestone after first premiering on March 25, 2016!

Watch the new trailer here:




