VIDEO: The Avengers Go Up Against GAME OF THRONES Stars in SNL FAMILY FEUD Parody

Saturday Night Live went in a new direction with their cold open this week, taking on two of the world's hottest Pop culture phenomenons - The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Host STEVE HARVEY (Kenan Thompson) welcomes Avengers and GAME OF THRONES stars, like Thor (Alex Moffat), Thanos (Beck Bennett), Lady Brienne of Tarth (Kate Mckinnon), Tormund Giantsbane (Mickey Day), and Brandon Stark (Kyle Mooney), to play Family Feud.

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





