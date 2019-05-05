VIDEO: The Avengers Go Up Against GAME OF THRONES Stars in SNL FAMILY FEUD Parody

May. 5, 2019  

Saturday Night Live went in a new direction with their cold open this week, taking on two of the world's hottest Pop culture phenomenons - The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

Host STEVE HARVEY (Kenan Thompson) welcomes Avengers and GAME OF THRONES stars, like Thor (Alex Moffat), Thanos (Beck Bennett), Lady Brienne of Tarth (Kate Mckinnon), Tormund Giantsbane (Mickey Day), and Brandon Stark (Kyle Mooney), to play Family Feud.

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: The Avengers Go Up Against GAME OF THRONES Stars in SNL FAMILY FEUD Parody
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'The Whole Being Dead Thing' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances
  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!
  • VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup