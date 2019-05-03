VIDEO: Showtime Releases the Trailer for CITYÂ ON A HILL

SHOWTIME released the poster and new trailer for its upcoming one-hour drama series CITY ON A HILL starring Golden Globe® winner and Emmy® nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground). Premiering on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT , CITY ON A HILL is currently in production on 10 episodes in New York and Boston.

CITY ON A HILL is created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler), with multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, driving change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston. Produced by SHOWTIME, CITY ON A HILL also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O'Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong), Tony® Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), Kevin Chapman (BROTHERHOOD) and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan). Guest stars include Sarah Shahi (Fairly Legal), Kevin Dunn (Veep), Rory Culkin, Georgina Reilly, Gloria Reuben (ER), James Remar (DEXTER), Dean Winters (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Samantha Soule (Godless).

In addition to McLean and Fontana, CITY ON A HILL is executive produced by Emmy nominee Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne, Memento), Academy Award winner Ben Affleck, Academy Award winner Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta (HOMELAND), Barry Levinson (Rain Man) and consulting producer James Mangold (Logan, Walk The Line). MacLean wrote the pilot and Cuesta directed it. Bacon and Jorge Zamacoma serve as co-executive producers.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com





