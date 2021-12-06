VIDEO: Sebastián Yatra Sings 'Dos Oruguitas' in New ENCANTO Clip

A new clip from Encanto has been released. Sebastián Yatra sings "Dos Oruguitas" by Lin-Manuel Miranda in the sequence.

Watch the new clip below!

Born in Medellín, Colombia and raised in Miami, Latin GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Yatra said, "It's always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie and it really hits the heart when it's a Disney movie about my country and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love and family and miracles."

"Dos Oruguitas" marked a first for Miranda. "This is the first song I ever wrote-beginning to end-in Spanish," he says. "It's about THE JOURNEY of Mirabel's grandparents-their realization that sometimes you have to let go, you have to do the impossible." The song is performed in the film in Spanish by Yatra.

On diving into the music of the Colombian-set story, Miranda said "A lot of the rhythms are familiar to me, but the instrumentation and orchestration is different and often unique to Colombia. One of the most fun things is that the accordion is so central to the music. It was really a joy immersing myself in artists I didn't know and doing deeper dives into those I've grown up loving-like Carlos Vives, who we're lucky enough to work with on this movie. This entire process has been about falling in love with Colombian music and culture and getting to play in that space."

"Encanto" is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. THE VOICE cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitán.