VIDEO: Sarah Silverman Talks Election Coverage on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Sarah Silverman reveals what she did on election night.
Sarah Silverman reveals what she did on election night, trades off Robin Williams stories with Jimmy and talks about working with Ben Folds on the perfect theme song for The Sarah Silverman Podcast.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
