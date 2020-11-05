Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sarah Silverman Talks Election Coverage on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Sarah Silverman reveals what she did on election night.

Nov. 5, 2020  

Sarah Silverman reveals what she did on election night, trades off Robin Williams stories with Jimmy and talks about working with Ben Folds on the perfect theme song for The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

