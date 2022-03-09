VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Teaser

Paramount Plus has debuted a new teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The new series is set to stream on May 5.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America and Australia. The series will air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: