VIDEO: Pangea Productions Presents 90 MILES OF SEPARATION

Join in on Youtube on June 26th at 8pm EST for 90 Miles of Separation written and directed by Tony Macy-Pérez.

Eight characters from two different families, connected by a wedding, reveal their individual stories dealing with varied issues such as racially passing, the stigma of being HIV+, transitioning genders, being a token, loss of social status due to immigration, looking for the homeland, not living up to the stereotype and familial estrangement due to politics.

Mr. Macy-Pérez is a Cuban-American playwright and director who has worked in New York and Miami in both English and Spanish. He is delighted to have this thought-provoking piece that deals with contemporary subjects about immigration and assimilation being done virtually after various productions in NYC and Miami.

The play features Merry Jo Cortada who costarred with Viola Davis and Jennifer López in "Lila & Eve". She most recently played Laurette Taylor in "Glass" at the Waterfront Playhouse in Key West.

JL Rey has appeared on television in "Billions" and "The First Wives Club." Most recently did an Off-Broadway Production of Ybor City: The Musical.

Teresa Yenque who has done various productions at Repertorio Español and most recently was seen in "Like Water for Chocolate" at the GALA Theatre in DC.

Charles Sothers who most recently played Andrew Cunanan in Miami Motel Stories.

Frances Lozada who acted and co-produced "The Garden He Left Behind" featuring Ed Asner and Michael Madsen. It won the SXSW Audience Award 2019.

Gabriel Bonilla who was in the successful run of "The Amparo Experience" directed by Victoria Collado and "Critical Thinking" directed by John Leguizamo.

Daniel Anthony Hidalgo who was in a sold out run of "Animal Husbandry "at the New York Fringe Festival last year and played Ian in "Deathbed" at Theatre Row

Sydney Shackelford who has been seen in "The Vagina Monologues" and "The Laramie Project"

