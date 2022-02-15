VIDEO: Netflix Unveils BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES. Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. The new series is set to be released on March 16.

New York's strangest scandal exposed. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal.

From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger KING and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES., a WILD four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the "Vegan Fugitive."

Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant's funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams - from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal - a reality...but only if she continues to obey his every request without question.

A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox's real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino's pizza. BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.

