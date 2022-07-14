Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET Trailer

The new series will begin streaming on July 27.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Netflix has shared the new trailer for The Most Hated Man. The new series will begin streaming on July 27.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet tells the story of one mother's mission against the self-styled 'King of Revenge Porn', after nude photos of her daughter are posted online.

Hunter Moore was a self-proclaimed "professional life ruiner" who found fame in the early 2010s by founding IsAnyoneUp.com, a notorious revenge porn hub.

The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every raunchy move.

Featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter.

The series is executive produced by Alex Marengo (Bad Sport, Killer Ratings).

Watch the new trailer here:

