VIDEO: Netflix Shares LOVE IS BLIND Japan Trailer

Love is Blind is coming to Japan! Love is Blind is Netflix's popular unscripted series from the US where singles that want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, as they hope to meet the person to spend the rest of their lives with... without ever having seen them.

The original show was nominated for 2 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Structured Reality Program and it was brought to Brazil and about to go into it's second season in the US starting February 11. Netflix series Love is Blind: Japan is coming to Netflix globally on February 8.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when back in the real world, as the couples plan towards their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a true love before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or will physical realities and external factors have sabotaged them? This is a reality show that gives a chance to consider how people meet and what is important in happy marriages. Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya will be navigators for Love is Blind: Japan and see how the social experiment goes on.

Watch the new trailer here: