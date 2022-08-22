Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR Season Two Trailer

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th.

Aug. 22, 2022  

After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?

The new season of the popular unscripted series will consists of three 45 minute episodes.

Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

