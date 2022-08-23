Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares FATE: THE WINX SAGA Season Two Trailer

The new season is set to begin streaming on September 16.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Today Netflix released the official trailer and additional photos for the upcoming second season of its coming-of-age magical adventure, Fate: The Winx Saga. The new season is set to begin streaming on September 16.

The cast includes Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Paulina Chávez, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke and Miranda Richardson.

School's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.

Watch the new trailer here:

