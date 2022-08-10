Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares FAKES Series Trailer

The series is set to make its debut on September 2, 2022.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Netflix has shared the new trailer for FAKES. The series is set to make its debut on September 2, 2022.

The series stars Emilija Baranac (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Riverdale), Richard Harmon (The 100) and Jennifer Tong (Grand Army, DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

FAKES is the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. They move into a downtown penthouse, have more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds.

One of them goes to jail, the other doesn't. This is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told through each of their POVs with regular fourth wall breaks. This is a comedy drama with two unreliable narrators who are both competing for the last word.

VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video
August 10, 2022

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight “Puzzled Thought.' “‘Puzzled Thought’ is about getting lost in mundane distractions. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
zzzahara to Release Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'
August 10, 2022

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara, has been announced along with a new song, “lust” alongside a video. The new track follows initial offerings “bulletproof,” featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, and “get out of la.” Watch the new music video now!
BEACON Share New Single 'Pay My Debts'
August 10, 2022

Beacon are returning with another track from their forthcoming album, Along the Lethe, via Apparent Movement. “Pay My Debts” is emblematic of the effortless genre-blending heard across the upcoming record: thick R&B grooves sashay through incandescent synth hooks and a tactile, rhythmic atmosphere. Plus, check out tour dates!
Secret Machines Announce Self-Titled LP Digital Reissue
August 10, 2022

Secret Machines will release a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar).
Santigold Shares 'Shake' Single
August 10, 2022

“Shake” follows the release of “High Priestess” “Nothing” and “Ain’t Ready” from Spirituals. Produced by SBTRKT, this song is a celebration of human resilience. The accompanying video for “Shake” is one of Santigold’s most daring visual statements. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.