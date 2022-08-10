VIDEO: Netflix Shares FAKES Series Trailer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for FAKES. The series is set to make its debut on September 2, 2022.

The series stars Emilija Baranac (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Riverdale), Richard Harmon (The 100) and Jennifer Tong (Grand Army, DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

FAKES is the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. They move into a downtown penthouse, have more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds.

One of them goes to jail, the other doesn't. This is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told through each of their POVs with regular fourth wall breaks. This is a comedy drama with two unreliable narrators who are both competing for the last word.

Watch the new trailer here: