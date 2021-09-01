VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for UNTOLD: BREAKING POINT

Netflix has released the trailer for UNTOLD: Breaking Point. The film is set to hit streaming on Tuesday, September 7.

The final film in the five-part docuseries event from the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD: BREAKING POINT tells the story of Mardy Fish as he rose to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court.

The story of Mardy Fish's foray into tennis chronicles his training at the famed Saddlebrook Academy as a teen, his brotherhood and constant competition with comrade Andy Roddick, and his inability to find major success like his predecessors, the American tennis icons of the 80s and 90s: John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi. In 2010, Fish got himself into the best shape of his life and emerged on the ATP tour as a force to be reckoned with, scaling the heights of the World Tour Finals in 2011 as the top seeded American player.

Soon after, his anxiety began to swell and Fish tried to push through the mental strain at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals against Roger Federer. But an encroaching sense of dread and anguish was worsening by the day and everything came to a crashing halt. Fish bowed out of the match and was later diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder. As the number one ranked American male tennis player, he shockingly quit tennis and over the course of the next few years he largely disappeared from the public, staying in his house for months at a time. After seeking professional help, he worked through his trauma and went public with his struggles to help destigmatize anxiety and provide other athletes a model to follow when dealing with their own mental health issues. Fish has since become the US Davis Cup coach and describes his anxiety as, "A daily battle, but I win every day."

Watch the new trailer below.