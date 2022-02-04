VIDEO: Netflix Releases MAKING FUN Film Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the new film Making Fun. The feature is set to be released on March 4.

A group of skilled makers and longtime buddies - led by Jimmy DiResta - turn kids ideas for IMPOSSIBLE BUILDS into reality. If you've got wood, need wood, or want an original, handcrafted, custom design of any kind, they're the guys for the job.

Making Fun is executive produced by Mechelle Collins, Kevin Dill & Mike Odair.

Watch the new trailer here: