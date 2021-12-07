VIDEO: Netflix Releases BUBBLE Teaser Trailer

Bubble, a thrilling new anime feature experience of gravity-based action, takes place in an alternate Tokyo where the laws of gravity have been broken due to bubbles that manipulate this force of nature.

The voice actors include Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji and Tasuku Hatanaka.

The new anime feature brings together some of the most popular and talented creators, featuring director Tetsuro Araki and WIT Studio, the forces behind the hugely popular ATTACK ON TITAN anime. Bubble features a screenplay by Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note) and music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Promare).

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building.

Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a RECKLESS move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Watch the new trailer here: