VIDEO: Netflix Drops MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE Film Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The new film will be released on Wednesday, October 5.

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan's Phone is directed and written by John Lee Hancock and produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken. Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O'Brien and more co-star.

When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading.

But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.

Watch the new trailer here: