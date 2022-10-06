VIDEO: Netflix Drops LOVE IS BLIND Season Three Trailer

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love Is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19.

New episodes will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, following the couples' journey for love:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 19): Episodes 301-304

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 26): Episodes 305-307

Week 3 (Wednesday, November 2): Episodes 308-310

Week 4 (Wednesday, November 9): Episodes 311(Finale)-312 (Reunion)

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Watch the new trailer here: