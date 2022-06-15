VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE UPSHAWS Season Two Part One Trailer Starring Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes & More

Netflix has shared the trailer for new episodes of The Upshaws. Eight new episodes will premiere on June 29, 2022.

The series is a multi-camera comedy that centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

The Upshaws stars Mike Epps (Bernie Shaw), Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), THE HEAD of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family - wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.

Watch the new trailer here: