VIDEO: Matt Berninger Performs 'One More Second' on THE LATE SHOW

Dear friend of the show Matt Berninger of The National.

Dear friend of the show Matt Berninger of The National, who just released his first solo album "Serpentine Prison," joins us on the night of the final Presidential debate with this debut performance of "One More Second."

Watch the performance below!

Performing with Matt are: Julia Davies Laws - BVs Matthew Thomas Sheehy - Bass / BVs Sean Patrick O'Brien - Guitar Harrison Russell Whitford - Guitar Philip William Krohnengold - Piano / Organ Sterling Mitchell Laws - Drums.

