VIDEO: Lolo Jones Crushes Tom Holland's Challenge to Put on a Shirt While in a Handstand
US Olympian Lolo Jones has taken on Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's challenge to do a handstand while putting on a shirt.
Jones stepped it up by putting on not one, but two shirts, and finishing it off with a sip from a glass of wine.
Watch the video below!
when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt...- Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020
first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven't seen a man in 25 days and also
pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3
Check out Holland and Gyllenhaal's original videos below!
o tom holland, ele-- derøø ? (@uchihagbr) April 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/nZYaQ87Hhq
Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv- MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020