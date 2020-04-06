VIDEO: Lolo Jones Crushes Tom Holland's Challenge to Put on a Shirt While in a Handstand

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

US Olympian Lolo Jones has taken on Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's challenge to do a handstand while putting on a shirt.

Jones stepped it up by putting on not one, but two shirts, and finishing it off with a sip from a glass of wine.

Watch the video below!

when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt...



first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven't seen a man in 25 days and also

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3 - Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020

Check out Holland and Gyllenhaal's original videos below!

Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv - MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You