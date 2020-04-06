Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Lolo Jones Crushes Tom Holland's Challenge to Put on a Shirt While in a Handstand

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

US Olympian Lolo Jones has taken on Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal's challenge to do a handstand while putting on a shirt.

Jones stepped it up by putting on not one, but two shirts, and finishing it off with a sip from a glass of wine.

Watch the video below!

Check out Holland and Gyllenhaal's original videos below!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper-
  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!