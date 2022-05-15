VIDEO: Lionel Richie Talks Decades Long Career and More on CBS Sunday Morning

Lionel Richie stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to talk with anchor Kelefa Sanneh about receiving the 2022 Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, his decades long career, and more. The Tuskegee native has been a household name and global star for over 50 years. The singer talks about his anticipated upcoming album and tour. Richie also discusses taking a break in his career after his father's death and the effect that it had on him and his career. The curent American Idol judge also unpacks what the lyrics of his hit song, "All Night Long," really mean. For more information about Lionel Richie and his tour, visit his website at https://lionelrichie.com/music/.

Watch the interview below!