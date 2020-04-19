VIDEO: Lady Gaga Kicks Off ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME Broadcast With 'Smile'

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home," which aired across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Watch Lady Gaga perform 'Smile' from the broadcast below!

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world's biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world. Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/





