VIDEO: Jim Gaffigan Talks COMEDY MONSTER Netflix Special on THE VIEW

Jim Gaffigan appeared on The View to discuss his new Netflix special, Comedy Monster, which is now streaming. Gaffigan also looked back on his time on the View, remembering his first appearance on Joy Behar's Comedy Corner.

Today's episode of The View featured Joy Behar as moderator, with Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and guest-host Natasha Yvette Williams. Host Whoopi Goldberg is currently absent from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. Sara Haines had taken the day off after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster is a new stand-up special by the Emmy award-winning comedian, premiering on Netflix globally December 21st. The special was also directed by Gaffigan.

This will mark Gaffigan's 9th stand-up comedy special overall and will be his sixth special currently available to watch on Netflix with five others including: KING Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe Obsessed and Cinco.

Gaffigan is a six time Grammy nominee for his comedy specials and three time Emmy winner for his work on CBS News Sunday Morning. He is also a two time NY Times Best Selling Author.