VIDEO: IFC Films Debuts BAFTA-Nominated HAPPENING Trailer

IFC Films debuts the official trailer for the award-winning writer/director Audrey Diwan's intimate new drama, HAPPENING.

Winner of the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, HAPPENING also screened in the Spotlight section of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and will open theatrically on May 6th 2022.

Adapted from prize winning author Annie Ernaux's semi-autobiographical novel, HAPPENING follows Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her in France during 1963.

But when she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she must risk prison to do so.

The cast features Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami, Louise Orry-Diquéro, and Louise Chevillotte.

