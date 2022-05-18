VIDEO: Hulu Shares LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION Documentary Trailer

Check out the trailer for Hulu's "Look At Me: xxTENTACION." The documentary premieres May 26, 2022 on Hulu.

Look At Me: xxTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper xxTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

The Hulu Original documentary is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, and also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande. Producers include, Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.

Watch the new trailer here: