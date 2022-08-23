Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Debut Trailer for New Apple TV+ Eight-Part Docu-Series

The series is set to premiere on Friday, September 9.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for "Gutsy," the highly anticipated eight-part documentary event following Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them, set to premiere on Friday, September 9.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints), and many more.

"Gutsy" shows Hillary and Chelsea as you've never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, "Gutsy" is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 264 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting.

Watch the new docu-series trailer here:

VIDEO: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Debut Trailer for New Apple TV+ Eight-Part Docu-Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: ABC Shares THE MURDERS BEFORE THE MARATHON Documentary Series TrailerVIDEO: ABC Shares THE MURDERS BEFORE THE MARATHON Documentary Series Trailer
August 23, 2022

The three-part series, based on a forthcoming book by investigative journalist and producer Susan Zalkind, follows her as she attempts to piece together the truth behind the 2011 murders of Erik Weissman, Brendan Mess and Raphael Teken in Waltham, Massachusetts. Watch the video trailer for the new documentary series now!
VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes New Music Video for 'Big Steppa'VIDEO: Flo Milli Unleashes New Music Video for 'Big Steppa'
August 23, 2022

Flo Milli has released the new music video for 'Big Steppa.' The video was directed by Amber Park, who has directed for Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Yachty, Chloe X Halle, Ty Dolla $Ign, Camila Cabello, and more. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Panic! At the Disco Releases Music Video for 'Sugar Soaker'VIDEO: Panic! At the Disco Releases Music Video for 'Sugar Soaker'
August 23, 2022

'Sugar Soaker' follows the release of singles 'Don't Let the Light Go Out,' 'Local God,' 'Middle of a Breakup,' and 'Viva Las Vengeance,' off the band's upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. 'Viva Las Vengeance' scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts. Watch the new music video now!
FOX Announces TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSONFOX Announces TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHO REALLY KILLED MICHAEL JACKSON
August 23, 2022

Surrounded by enablers and unethical physicians, including the infamous Dr. Arnold Klein, did anyone have Jackson’s best interest at heart? Debuting a never-before-seen interview with Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, who worked for Dr. Klein, TMZ investigates the medical professionals who enabled his dependencies over the years.
Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton Set For BLACKBERRY FilmJay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton Set For BLACKBERRY Film
August 23, 2022

The film tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone, and stars an ensemble cast including Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Knocked Up), Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), and more.