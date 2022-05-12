VIDEO: Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Diane Kruger Star in FIRST LOVE Trailer

The trailer for First Love has been released. The film stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Diane Kruger, Jeffrey Donovan, and Sydney Parker.

The film will be released on June 17, 2022 in theaters and on demand.

FIRST LOVE follows Jim (Fiennes Tiffin), a senior in high school experiencing the highs and lows of his first love with Ann (Park) as they navigate their pending departure to college. At the same time, Jim's parents (Kruger and Donovan) are dealing with the familial fallout of a financial crisis.

Distributed by Vertical Entertainment, the film was written and directed by A.J. Edwards.

Watch the new trailer here: