VIDEO: Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Neill Create Quarantine-Inspired Short Film DAS FONE HELL

Article Pixel May. 24, 2020  

Helena Bonham Carter and director Sam Neill have produced a short film entitled "Das Fone Hell," which was posted on Twitter on May 23.

The two-minute film has Carter portraying Neill's iPhone, who is very upset to be left behind for ten minutes when Neill goes out to get groceries.

"At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years, this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core," Neill wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stage Russia HD Presents LOVE AND INTRIGUE (KILL) Free Online Streaming Premiere
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Bolshoi Theater is Optimistic About Returning to Performances
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper