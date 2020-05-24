VIDEO: Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Neill Create Quarantine-Inspired Short Film DAS FONE HELL

Helena Bonham Carter and director Sam Neill have produced a short film entitled "Das Fone Hell," which was posted on Twitter on May 23.

The two-minute film has Carter portraying Neill's iPhone, who is very upset to be left behind for ten minutes when Neill goes out to get groceries.

"At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years, this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core," Neill wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below!

HELENA BONHAM CARTER stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL. At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years , this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core (Pilates 101) pic.twitter.com/aVXCfvAyfd - Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 23, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You