VIDEO: HBO Shares THE LARRY DAVID STORY Documentary Trailer

The Larry David Story, debuts Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Feb. 16, 2022  

HBO's two-part documentary, The Larry David Story, debuts Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV's defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope.

In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success - and hit series "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today.

The documentary is by director/executive producer Larry Charles and executive producer Mark Herzog.

Watch the new trailer here:

Michael Major