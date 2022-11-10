Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special Trailer

The event will air SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Nov. 10, 2022  

HBO has released the official trailer for the 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY. The event will air SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Inductees and special guests for the 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY include:

Performer Category

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo inducted by Sheryl Crow
Duran Duran inducted by Robert Downey, Jr.
Eminem inducted by Dr. Dre with performances by Ed SHeeran and Steven Tyler
Eurythmics inducted by The Edge
Dolly Parton inducted by P!nk with performances by P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band
Lionel Richie inducted by Lenny Kravitz with performance by Dave Grohl
Carly Simon inducted by Sara Bareilles with performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Musical Excellence Category

Judas Priest inducted by Alice Cooper
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis inducted by Janet Jackson

Early Influence Category

Harry Belafonte
Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman inducted by John Mellencamp
Jimmy Iovine inducted by Bruce Springsteen
Sylvia Robinson

The live event took place on November 5 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

The 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY is produced by Tenth Planet Productions; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman; co-executive producer, Rick Austin; director, Joel Gallen.

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. At the Rock Hall, we are dedicated to making a difference.

We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Diversity, Equity, Accessibility & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future. Join the millions who love it as much as you do.

Watch the new trailer here:



