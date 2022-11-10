VIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special Trailer

HBO has released the official trailer for the 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY. The event will air SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Inductees and special guests for the 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY include:

Performer Category

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo inducted by Sheryl Crow

Duran Duran inducted by Robert Downey, Jr.

Eminem inducted by Dr. Dre with performances by Ed SHeeran and Steven Tyler

Eurythmics inducted by The Edge

Dolly Parton inducted by P!nk with performances by P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band

Lionel Richie inducted by Lenny Kravitz with performance by Dave Grohl

Carly Simon inducted by Sara Bareilles with performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Musical Excellence Category

Judas Priest inducted by Alice Cooper

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis inducted by Janet Jackson

Early Influence Category

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman inducted by John Mellencamp

Jimmy Iovine inducted by Bruce Springsteen

Sylvia Robinson

The live event took place on November 5 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

The 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY is produced by Tenth Planet Productions; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman; co-executive producer, Rick Austin; director, Joel Gallen.

