VIDEO: HBO Max Shares PERFECT LIFE (VIDA PERFECTA) Season Two Trailer

The second season of PERFECT LIFE (VIDA PERFECTA) is co-produced by HBO Max and Movistar+ and debuts with all six episodes on Thursday, December 2.

Maria (Leticia Dolera) finds it harder to connect with her baby than she ever would have imagined. Though Pablo (Font García) is back in love with Cris (Celia Freijeiro), Cris searches restlessly for the ultimate amorous adventure. Esther's (Aixa Villagrán) wedding with her new partner Julia is coming up but she can never find the right moment to tell her that she's not ready yet.

The Spanish language series stars Leticia Dolera, Celia Freijeiro, Aixa Villagrán, Enric Auquer, Manuel Burque, Font García, Míriam Iscla, Carmen Machi and Fernando Colomo.

This Spanish language dramedy joins the platform's ever-growing slate of international titles, including the Danish drama "Kamikaze"; 2021 German TV Awards Best Drama Series "Para - We Are KING (Wir Sind King)"; upcoming comedy series "Sort Of," which premiered at TIFF this year; the Spanish series "Veneno" and "Paradise (Paraíso)"; the powerful 1980s limited drama series "It's a Sin" and the romantic comedy series "Starstruck."

Watch the new trailer here: