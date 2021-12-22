VIDEO: HBO Max Shares First Look at 2022 Releases

Today HBO Max released a new campaign introducing the streamer's unprecedented line-up for 2022, featuring highly anticipated original programming, Warner Bros. films made exclusively for HBO Max, new content from beloved DC and Wizarding World franchises, hit movies, and more.

Following a year marked by groundbreaking hits, the spot signifies HBO Max's continued commitment to deliver audiences fresh and imaginative content, featuring bold, iconic characters from THE WORLD'S BEST creators-all in one place.

Among the exciting line-up are new Max Original series "Peacemaker," starring John Cena as the compellingly vainglorious character Peacemaker from "The Suicide Squad" and "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," a capstone event of the holiday season celebrating the anniversary of the franchise's first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other legendary cast members. New HBO Originals in the line-up include "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties and "House of the Dragon," telling the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

Viewers can also spot never-before-seen footage from anticipated titles including new Max Original series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," "Julia," "Love & Death," and new HBO Originals "The Time Traveler's Wife," "The White House Plumbers," and "We Own This City."

First looks are also included from acclaimed returning HBO Originals "Westworld," "His Dark Materials," and "The Nevers," and Max Originals "The Flight Attendant" and "Raised by Wolves."

Additionally, the spot introduces Warner Bros. Streaming Exclusives, a collaboration that includes a number of films made exclusively for HBO Max. "House Party," "Father of The Bride," "Kimi," "The Fallout," "Scoob: Holiday Haunt," and "Moonshot" are among the films set to debut throughout 2022.

Watch the new ad here: