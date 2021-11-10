VIDEO: HBO Max Releases SORT OF Series Trailer

Created by Bilal Baig ("Acha Bacha") and Fab Filippo ("Save Me") and an official selection of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, the Max Original comedy Sort Of debuts Thursday, November 18 on HBO Max with all eight episodes.

Sort Of follows THE JOURNEY of "Sabi Mehboob" (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they're in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, Sort Of exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable... to anyone.

Sort Of is created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series, produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, is written by Baig, Filippo, Jenn Engels, Nelu Handa and Ian Iqbal Rashid, with Filippo and Renuka Jeyapalan (Kim's Convenience, Workin' Moms) directing. Sienna Films' Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny are also executive producers on the series. Sort Of is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media with Abacus Media Rights handling international sales.

An HBO Max and CBC original series, Sort Of is a co-production between HBO Max, CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster, with Sienna Films/Sphere Media, and launched in Canada on the CBC Gem streaming service on October 5 and on CBC TV on November 9.

Watch the new trailer here: