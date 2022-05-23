VIDEO: Freddie Gibbs Stars In DOWN WITH THE KING Trailer

Freddie Gibbs makes his feature film debut in Down With the King, a new film available digitally June 28. Watch the new trailer below!

Rap star Money Merc (Freddie Gibbs) has been sent by his manager, Paul (David Krumholtz), to a rural house in the Berkshires to focus on his next album. Disenchanted with his music career and the 24/7 upkeep that such fame entails, Merc has no desire to write or record music.

Instead, he spends most of his time at his neighbor's farm learning about farming and enjoying the simplicity of country life. After Merc abruptly announces his retirement on Twitter, Paul rushes to the countryside to lure him back into the music industry.

The cast also includes Jamie Neumann, David Krumholtz, Sharon Washington, and Bob Tarasuk.

The film has been selected in over 26 Film Festivals and was featured as part of the ACID lineup at CANNES and won the Grand Prize at DEAUVILLE and the Audience Award at the AMERICAN Film Festival (Poland).

Watch the new trailer here: