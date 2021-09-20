VIDEO: First Look at SEX AND THE CITY Reboot in New HBO Max Ad

During last night's Emmy broadcast, HBO Max released a new brand spot featuring never-before-seen footage from upcoming Max Originals "And Just Like That...," "Peacemaker," and "The Sex Lives of College Girls," and new seasons of HBO Originals "Euphoria," "Insecure," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," all premiering this fall and in early 2022.

The spot also includes scenes from Warner Bros. films debuting in theaters and on HBO Max: the highly anticipated "Dune" in October; "King Richard," with Will Smith as the father determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history, in November; and "The Matrix Resurrections," the latest in the groundbreaking franchise, arriving in December. The films will be available for 31 days from their theatrical release on HBO Max in the U.S. at no additional cost to subscribers, available only on the ad-free plan.

"And Just Like That...," is the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City", starring original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis. It is set to debut later this year.

Also featured in the new ad is a look at "The Sex Lives of College Girls," a comedy series from Mindy Kaling following four roommates at the prestigious Essex College in Vermont. It is led by Mean Girls star Renee Rapp.

Watch the new ad here: