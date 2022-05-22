VIDEO: First Look at Léa Mysius' THE FIVE DEVILS

A trailer has been released for THE FIVE DEVILS, a film by Léa Mysius (Ava) that stars Adèle Exarchopoulos and Sally Dramé. Vicky (newcomer Sally Dramé), a strange and solitary little girl, has a magical gift: she can reproduce any scent she finds, which she bottles in an assortment of carefully labeled jars. One of those scents belongs to her mother, Joanne (Palme d'Or-winner Adèle Exarchopoulos), to whom Vicky feels an almost obsessive attachment.

When the sudden reappearance of her father's sister, Julia (Swala Emati), upends their conservative Alpine village and threatens the family's sense of domestic bliss, Vicky finds that by reproducing her aunt's smell, she can traverse a series of increasingly dark and archaic memories that reveal the SECRETS OF her village, her family, and her own existence.

Director Léa Mysius's first feature, Ava, premiered at Cannes in the Critics' Week section in 2017. She is also a co-screenwriter of Claire Denis's The Stars at Noon, receiving its World Premiere in the Main Competition section at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Mysius' screenwriting work includes collaborations with Arnaud Desplechin (Oh Mercy! and Ismael's Ghosts), Jacques Audiard (Paris, 13th District), and André Téchiné (Farewell to the Night).

Watch the first look below!