VIDEO: Disney+ Shares CARS ON THE ROAD Series Trailer

In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney and Pixar's original series "Cars on the Road" will debut exclusively on the streaming service Sept. 8, 2022. Check out a new trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Cars on the Road" now.

The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister. "The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

"Cars on the Road" is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. In celebration, the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands - Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: