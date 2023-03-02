Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series Trailer

All episodes of the series begin streaming April 5, only on Disney+.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Disney+ released the official trailer for its highly anticipated original series "The Crossover." From Disney Branded Television, the series is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander and stars an ensemble cast of series regulars, including Derek Luke, Daveed Diggs and more. All episodes of the series begin streaming April 5, only on Disney+.

"The Crossover" is a heartwarming, poignant story about a family of basketball players. The series introduces teen brothers Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O'Neil) Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms.

Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy (Daveed Diggs), narrates the story of he and his brother's coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to LIFE AFTER basketball and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

In addition to Hall, O'Neil and Diggs, the series also stars Derek Luke as the former professional basketball player and the boys' father and coach Chuck Bell; Sabrina Revelle as THE FAMILY matriarch Crystal Bell, who is more about GPA than NBA; Deja Monique Cruz as the Bell brothers' best friend Maya, who is not so secretly in love with Filthy; Trevor Raine Bush as Bell brothers' teammate and best friend Vondie; and Skyla I'Lece as Alexis, a childhood friend who recently returned to town and is catching the eye of both Bell brothers. Phylicia Rashad guest stars as the boys' grandmother and Chuck's mom, Barbara, who is a fountain of love and wisdom.

The Disney+ Original series "The Crossover," is produced by 20th Television for Disney Branded Television. Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson and Kimberly A. Harrison serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

The SpringHill Company's LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Lezlie Wills also executive produce alongside George Tillman Jr., Bob Teitel, Robert Prinz and Jay Marcus of State Street Pictures, and Daveed Diggs, Todd Harthan and Erin O'Malley.

Watch the new trailer here:



