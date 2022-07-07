Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts LIGHT & MAGIC Series Trailer

All six episodes of “Light & Magic” premiere on July 27, exclusively on Disney+.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Disney+ released the trailer and key art for Lucasfilm and Imagine Documentaries' "Light & Magic," an immersive series that chronicles the untold history of world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtain of Industrial Light & Magic. Learn about THE PIONEERS of modern filmmaking as we go on a journey to bring George Lucas' vision to life. These filmmakers would then go on to inspire the entire industry of visual effects.

The series is directed by Lawrence Kasdan, and the executive producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan.

All six episodes of "Light & Magic" premiere on July 27, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Watch the new trailer here:

