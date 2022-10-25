VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, October 25.

Cedric chats about his family and his Yorkshire Terriers, explaining that their personalities resemble Cardi B and someone from the 1940s "with a long cigarette." "

The Neighborhood" star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it's hard to go on vacation with STEVE HARVEY and how the "Family Feud" host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy.

This week continues with Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

