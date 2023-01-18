Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple Unveils HELLO TOMORROW! Series Trailer Starring Billy Crudup

Jan. 18, 2023  

Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for "Hello Tomorrow!," the inspiring new Apple Original dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023.

Set in a retro-future world, "Hello Tomorrow!" centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver.

Co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, "Hello Tomorrow!" is produced by MRC Television. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including "Truth be Told" season three, "Dear Edward," "Jane," "Liaison," "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,363 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

