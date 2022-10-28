VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Stops By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The "Property Brothers: Forever Home" Drew and Jonathan Scott bring double the fun on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, October 28.

Jonathan and Drew share that they dressed alike growing up and how as a teenager Jonathan pretended to be his twin brother in order to make a fool out of him in front of his crush. The talented duo share their obsession with Halloween and how they once had to run through the airport in Wonder Woman costumes following a superhero-themed press event.

Then, comedian Amber Ruffin recalls the moment she realized she was funny when she made her sister's friends laugh at the age of 5. Plus, "The Amber Ruffin Show" host responds to all the buzz about her possibly being the next host of the "The Daily Show."

Next week on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the fun continues with the multi-talented Terry Crews, "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger, comedian Fortune Feimster and "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro. Plus, the legendary multi-Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan stops by to chat with Jennifer.

Amber Ruffin Addresses Those 'The Daily Show' Rumors:

Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Pretended He Was Drew in Front of Girls:

