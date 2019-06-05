VIDEO: Alec Baldwin to Headline Next Roast on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is rolling out the red carpet for the illustrious and multitalented film, television and stage star Alec Baldwin. The #1 brand in comedy announced today that Baldwin will be this year's Roastee. The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin (#BaldwinRoast) will take place in New York with the tape and airdate to be announced at a later date.

"Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese," said Baldwin.

"Alec Baldwin has done so many great things it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he'd rather forget," said Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice President, Talent and Development, Comedy Central.

The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of the COMEDY CENTRAL ROASTS of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy(R)-nominated COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of William Shatner. Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production and Jordan Ellner is the Talent Producer for Comedy Central.

