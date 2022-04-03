VIDEO: Actress and Singer Ann-Margret Stops by CBS Sunday Morning

Actress and Singer Ann-Margret stopped by CBS Sunday Morning TODAY to discuss her decades long career on stage and screen with interviewer Tracy Smith. The Sweden-native was launched into fame at just 23 years old, quickly becoming a '60s sex symbol, dramatic actress, and recording artist.

She started out with comedian George Burns in his Las Vegas show, but soon migrated to Hollywood, going on to star in movies such as Bye Bye Birdie, State Fair, The Swinger, Tommy, Carnal Knowledge, and many more. Ann-Margret starred alongside musical legend and icon Elvis Presley, whom she is rumored to have dated, as well.

When asked, "How do you think it is that you've been able to work steadily for more than five decades," the actress responded simply, "I guess I just have a lot of energy." She discusses being immortalized as Ann-Margrock in The Flintstones, her love of motorcycles, performing for the troops in Vietnam, and dropping her last name.

Watch the full interview below!